Gas group picks Fees as Pioneer of Piceance
An oil and gas man who moved to Grand Junction in 1959 to found his own company, Walter Fees Jr. was recognized Friday night as a Pioneer of the Piceance by the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association. Fees began working in energy business on a cable-tool rig in Iola, Kansas, where he worked for his father and who served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II.
