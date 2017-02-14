Garfield chips in to mental hospital campaign
Garfield County commissioners this week committed $50,000 toward an effort to build an expanded Grand Junction psychiatric hospital to serve western Colorado. The county's contribution comes as Mind Springs Health, the entity that plans to build the hospital, begins seeking support from area counties as part of a fundraising effort.
