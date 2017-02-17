'Fake News' fight goes another round ...

'Fake News' fight goes another round for Sen. Ray Scott

Unless the courts decide Sen. Ray Scott has legislative immunity, his "fake news" fight with the publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel might go the distance, like the fake fight between Rocky and Apollo Creed. This weekend they verbally duked it out again, and Scott's op-ed column defending his character is on the mat.

