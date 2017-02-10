Denver breaks 66-year-old high temper...

Denver breaks 66-year-old high temperature record

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Denver Post

The National Weather Service in Boulder says the temperature climbed to 74 degrees at 10:24 a.m. Friday at Denver International Airport. That's three degrees above the previous Feb. 10 high of 71 degrees set in 1951.

