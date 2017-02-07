Death notices, Feb. 8, 2017

Death notices, Feb. 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan '17 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan '17 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mesa County was issued at February 07 at 11:59PM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC