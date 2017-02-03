Death Notices, Feb. 4, 2017
Survivors include his parents, Jeri and Chris Menzies of Grand Junction, and Daryl Back Jr. and Carol of Silt; one brother, Steve Schafer of Fort Collins; and one sister, Anne Back of Grand Junction. Survivors include his wife, Alice M.; one son, George Morton of Clifton; three daughters, Rita Currey of Whitewater, Bonnie Kellerby of Grand Junction and Sharon Morton of Delta; three brothers, Jim Morton of Cedaredge and Bryce Morton and Jerry Morton, both of Delta; one sister, Carol Holt of Denver; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
