Death Notices, Feb. 22, 2017

Survivors include his wife, Julianne K. Hallett of Commerce City; one daughter, Wendy Orren of Commerce City; his parents, William E. Gordon, and Flora Y. Buss Gordon, both of Denver; one sister, Sherry Odell of Parachute; and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to St. Mary's Oncology, 750 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction 81501.

