Death Notices, Feb. 22, 2017

Death Notices, Feb. 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include his wife, Julianne K. Hallett of Commerce City; one daughter, Wendy Orren of Commerce City; his parents, William E. Gordon, and Flora Y. Buss Gordon, both of Denver; one sister, Sherry Odell of Parachute; and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to St. Mary's Oncology, 750 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction 81501.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 26
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb 8 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan '17 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan '17 xtina 141
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC