Death Notices, Feb. 21, 2017
Survivors include her husband, Richard Dodd; one son, Tyler Hayworth of Parachute; two daughters, Jacquelynn Trent and Michelle Hayworth, both of Grand Junction; her mother, Mary Ann Woolcott of Fruita; her stepfather, Terry Woolcott of Fruita; one brother, Brian Edwards of Denver; one sister, Colleen Edwards of Fruita; and 18 grandchildren. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford Community United Methodist Church.
