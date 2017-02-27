County cuts loom large

County cuts loom large

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The line at the Mesa County Department of Motor Vehicles stretches out of the office to the front door of the Central Services building on Monday. Lines have lengthened since the DMV closed its satellite offices in Clifton and Fruita because of budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 26
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb 8 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan '17 Robert Wright 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC