City treads carefully on broadband
The Grand Junction City Council appears to be weighing its options carefully before moving to a next stage in creating a fiber broadband network in Grand Junction. On Wednesday night councilors listened to a presentation by the Michael Santorelli, a guest speaker from New York Law School who spoke about several failing or failed attempts by the city governments to install fiber broadband networks in their respective cities.
