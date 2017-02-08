Change needed to fix orphan well problem
The term "responsible energy development" is synonymous with protecting the environment. But what happens when state regulators enforce fines that operators never pay because they've become insolvent? There's no responsibility.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
