Campuses would need only one liquor license instead of many
Colleges and universities would be able to sell alcoholic beverages just about anywhere they like on campus under a bill that cleared a Colorado House committee Tuesday. The measure, introduced by Rep. Yeulin Willett and Fort Collins Democratic Rep. Jeni Arndt, is designed to save universities the time and expense of having to get special liquor licenses for isolated events that could be held in various locations on their campuses, the Grand Junction Republican said.
