Brainstorming for airport growth
City and county officials on Tuesday urged Grand Junction Regional Airport officials to do more to draw Western Slope passengers and speed economic development efforts. The airport, now the third-busiest commercial airport in the state, should be the "commercial-service airport for the Western Slope," Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said during a joint meeting of the commission, Grand Junction City Council and airport authority board.
Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
