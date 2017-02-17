Book notes, Feb. 19, 2017
Local author Charlie Quimby will discuss his second novel during an event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St. "Inhabited" is set in Grand Junction and "following a reading, Quimby will query the audience to identify specific locations mentioned in the book," according to a news release from Margie Willson, Grand Valley Books owner. "Prizes will be awarded for correct answers."
