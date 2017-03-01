Blotter, March 1, 2017
A 30-year-old man who police believe has repeatedly violated restraining orders against a woman and her husband in the past seven years was arrested Friday on felony stalking charges. A Grand Junction police officer noted in an affidavit for the arrest of Jason Dean Raines that, since August 2010, 32 incidents involving Raines and the couple had been reported to law enforcement.
