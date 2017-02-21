Blotter, Feb. 26, 2017

Grand Junction police arrested a California man for possessing approximately 10 pounds of marijuana while he was traveling through the area last week. Police arrested Ricardo Campos, 28, of La Puenta, California, on Feb. 22 after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. According to an arrest affidavit, police noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle when they talked with Campos and he admitted to having marijuana in his suitcase.

