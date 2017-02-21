Blotter, Feb. 26, 2017
Grand Junction police arrested a California man for possessing approximately 10 pounds of marijuana while he was traveling through the area last week. Police arrested Ricardo Campos, 28, of La Puenta, California, on Feb. 22 after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. According to an arrest affidavit, police noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle when they talked with Campos and he admitted to having marijuana in his suitcase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC