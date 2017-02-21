Blotter, Feb. 25, 2017
A third man accused of running a hash oil extraction operation that triggered an explosion and fire on New Year's Eve was ordered held on bond Friday. Shane Martin, 30, Grand Junction, was issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond, and advised on possible charges including possession with intent to distribute drugs, unlicensed manufacture of marijuana concentrate, and fourth-degree arson.
