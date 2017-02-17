Blotter, Feb. 19, 2017

Grand Junction police are asking for help identifying the man who tried to steal about $1,000 in items from Walmart. On Aug. 11, a man wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a guitar design on the back and denim shorts tried to steal items from Walmart, 2881 North Ave. The man, who was captured on security camera, is described as in his 20s and with facial hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.