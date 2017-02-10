Blotter: Feb. 11, 2017
A Grand Junction man with nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood and five prior drunk-driving convictions was arrested after telling a cop he had rear-ended another car on Patterson Road near 25 1/2 Road early Thursday evening. Eric Edward Unruh, 48, faces a felony driving under the influence charge, which carries a potential eight-year prison sentence.
