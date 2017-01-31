Blotter: Feb. 1, 2017

A 22-year-old woman accused of a leaving a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old unattended in a running car at Community Hospital late Thursday morning was ticketed. Alishia Renae Drake was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse after a report was made to law enforcement about the two children left in the parking lot, according to the citation.

