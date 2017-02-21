Biz Buzz, Feb. 26, 2017
A new food delivery service launched in Grand Junction last week that promises fast, reasonably priced delivery from 22 local restaurants. "Orange Crate reached out to us because Grand Junction is the kind of smaller market they are looking for," said Robert Plett , local territory manager, who oversees the new service with his wife, Brynne .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC