Beauregard: To air is human
I don't know why people hate airports. Being in one means you're not at work and no one is yelling at you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC