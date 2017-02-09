Aloha, Grammys: Award nominee talks about studying music at CMU, Hawaiian heritage

Call it the Pe'a effect, and it was in full force a week ago as the Hawaiian prepared to sing at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and attend parties and ceremonies for the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12. His 2016 album, "E Walea," is up for a Grammy in the Regional Roots Album category, vying with four other finalists with Cajun, Zydeco and Native American music. Hawaii and family clearly have the biggest claim to Pe'a and his success, but Grand Junction also played a key part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.