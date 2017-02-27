A-Fasching we will go
Dressed for the occasion, Donna Shaw, 86, and her dance partner, Tom Tapia, 92, step lively to the music of Alpine Echo during Sunday's celebration of Fasching at the Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave. This German version of Mardi Gras ends on Shrove Tuesday, which is the season's big day before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Joe Pologar plays a baritone horn with the Alpine Echo band during the Fasching celebration on Sunday at the Senior Recreation Center in Grand Junction.
