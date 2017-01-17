Women's March fills Junction Main Street
Special to the Sentinel/Dave Grossman of Confluence Images: The Women's March stretched the length of Main Street in this drone photo taken from the area above the Seventh and Main Streets roundabout. Photo by Erin McIntyre - Adrienne Kaga of Fruita marches with a photo of her Japanese-American ancestors who were incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC