Weather service: Dense fog could return to Grand Valley today
Weather-watchers at the local office of the National Weather Service today have issued a dense fog advisory that includes the cities of Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade. The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Forecasters said fog could impact portions of Interstate 70, specifically in areas from Mack east into the Grand Junction area.
