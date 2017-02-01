Thurlow bills strive for efficient government
Individually, many of the bills that Rep. Dan Thurlow and a handful of other lawmakers have introduced this session don't do a whole lot, but together they will help thin out the state's voluminous statute books. Thanks to a reconstituted Statutory Revision Committee, which the Legislature dismantled decades ago, Thurlow and other lawmakers are on a mission to do away with as many outdated or conflicting laws as they can find.
