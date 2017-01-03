Suspect's youth 'mildly adverse,' therapist says
Prosecutors on Tuesday continued efforts to cast teenager Austin Holzer as someone who acted as an adult in the slaying of Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer by calling to the stand a therapist who reviewed the teen's psychological evaluation. Cheryl Young, a licensed therapist with Grand Junction-based Behavioral Health and Wellness, worked with psychologist Tom Weir to review an evaluation of Holzer's mental state completed by Denver-based psychologist Joe Peraino.
