Student Spotlight, Jan. 23, 2017
Bryanna N. Music of Delta was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. Malik Jackson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's honor roll at Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Fort Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC