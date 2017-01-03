State TABOR modifications now propose...

State TABOR modifications now proposed by two Republican lawmakers | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Read more: The Gazette

Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa, left, and Rep. Dan Thurlow of Grand Junction are proposing that the state's spending cap formula under TABOR be tied to personal income, rather than consumer inflation plus population change. As the controversial and conflicting Taxpayer's Bill of Rights heads into its 25th year, at least two Republican state lawmakers believe the law is in need of a tune-up.

