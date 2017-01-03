Snowstorm blankets GJ, coats roads
A winter storm that began pummeling the Colorado high country on Wednesday made its presence felt in the Grand Valley this morning, making a mess of the morning commute and triggering accidents across the valley. Precipitation began to fall as rain early this morning but changed over to snow around dawn, then picked up in intensity as school buses began making the rounds and residents headed into work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC