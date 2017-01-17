Snow-rich mountains preparing for another dose
A pair of winter storms are moving into eastern Utah and western Colorado, and between them they're expected to dump more than a foot of snow in the highest elevations. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the western and southwestern mountains of Colorado, including Grand Mesa and the San Juan, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and winter weather advisories for the Roan Plateau, the central Colorado River Basin and the upper Gunnison Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC