Snow-rich mountains preparing for another dose

A pair of winter storms are moving into eastern Utah and western Colorado, and between them they're expected to dump more than a foot of snow in the highest elevations. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the western and southwestern mountains of Colorado, including Grand Mesa and the San Juan, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and winter weather advisories for the Roan Plateau, the central Colorado River Basin and the upper Gunnison Valley.

