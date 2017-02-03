Shootout suspect in court
One of three men accused of concealing their faces and making armed threats at a Clifton home in October 2015 - prompting a shootout in which one of their targets fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 assault-style rifle - was before a Mesa County judge on Tuesday. Reynaldo Busani, 22, Grand Junction, and at least two other men allegedly showed up at a residence in the 3200 block of Columba Drive early in the morning of Oct. 17. The men showed up following a previous altercation at a nightclub, according to arresting documents.
