Shootout suspect in court

Shootout suspect in court

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

One of three men accused of concealing their faces and making armed threats at a Clifton home in October 2015 - prompting a shootout in which one of their targets fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 assault-style rifle - was before a Mesa County judge on Tuesday. Reynaldo Busani, 22, Grand Junction, and at least two other men allegedly showed up at a residence in the 3200 block of Columba Drive early in the morning of Oct. 17. The men showed up following a previous altercation at a nightclub, according to arresting documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan '17 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan '17 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC