Police: Man accused of impersonating officer to obtain sexual favors

A Grand Junction man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a teenager last week also is involved in a 3-year-old case where a woman reported he pretended to be a police officer and demanded sexual favors or he would put her in jail. Aaron Allon Vann, 29, was arrested on Jan. 17 after police found him in Basalt with a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.