Pair arrested in connection with hash oil explosion
Two Grand Junction men who admitted to running a hash oil extraction operation are in custody on drug-related charges after a New Year's Eve explosion in the house where they operated, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Muisenga, 27, and Justin Mulloy, 31, were both injured in the explosion at the home in the 200 block of 28 1/2 Road on Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|6 hr
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec 6
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC