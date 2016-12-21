Pair arrested in connection with hash oil explosion

Two Grand Junction men who admitted to running a hash oil extraction operation are in custody on drug-related charges after a New Year's Eve explosion in the house where they operated, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Muisenga, 27, and Justin Mulloy, 31, were both injured in the explosion at the home in the 200 block of 28 1/2 Road on Saturday afternoon.

