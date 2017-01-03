One too many: DUI law results in hard time for chronic offenders

The following sentences have been issued for people convicted of felony DUI, according to data gathered by the Mesa County District Attorney's Office: Johnathon Miller had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when he slammed the car he shouldn't have been driving into an 83-year-old man at Grand Junction Regional Airport in May and fled the scene. The 33-year-old, who had multiple drunk-driving offenses on his record, was later found passed out behind the wheel more than four miles away.

