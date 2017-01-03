No raise for him until 2019, DA says

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, fresh off a successful election and garnering a guilty verdict in the first-degree murder case against Lester Jones, told the County Commission to keep his salary as it is for the next two years. The commission agreed to keep Rubinstein's salary at $162,000, then raise it in two years to a level that is 5 percent below the average of five similar Colorado counties.

