No early release for woman who poisoned spouse

Thursday

The Colorado Court of Appeals has tossed out a request for a shorter sentence from a Grand Junction woman convicted in 2012 of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his whiskey. Deone Marie Graham, now 50, was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder in 2012.

