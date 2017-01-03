Man who spent 20 years living in Glen...

Man who spent 20 years living in Glenwood Springs caves sentenced to probation for possessing guns

Tuesday Jan 3

A 59-year-old man who spent 20 years living in caves near Glenwood Springs was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation on a weapons possession charge, authorities say. Chief Judge Marcia Krieger also fined Michael Ray Collins $500 Tuesday during a federal court hearing in Grand Junction.

