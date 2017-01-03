Man jailed after barricading himself
A Grand Junction man wanted in an armed home invasion and vehicular eluding case last month allegedly fled from police and barricaded himself in a home in the Riverside neighborhood for several hours early Friday morning before SWAT team officers flushed him out and arrested him. Florencio Gonzalez, 19, had two warrants out for his arrest when Grand Junction police said they tried to contact him driving a stolen vehicle on D½ Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
