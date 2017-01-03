Man jailed after barricading himself

Man jailed after barricading himself

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A Grand Junction man wanted in an armed home invasion and vehicular eluding case last month allegedly fled from police and barricaded himself in a home in the Riverside neighborhood for several hours early Friday morning before SWAT team officers flushed him out and arrested him. Florencio Gonzalez, 19, had two warrants out for his arrest when Grand Junction police said they tried to contact him driving a stolen vehicle on D½ Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec '16 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mesa County was issued at January 10 at 9:14PM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC