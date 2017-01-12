Man goes onto ice to rescue 2 dogs from pond
Over the weekend, two dogs fell into an icy pond at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction, Colorado. While firefighters responded to the incident, it was the quick action of another park visitor that led to the dog's rescue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec 17
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
|Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC