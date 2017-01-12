Man faces 20 years for truck stop sho...

Man faces 20 years for truck stop shooting

Byron Wayne Linton, 64 of Grand Junction, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a 24-year-old Denver man at the Sapp Brothers truck stop in Commerce City last year. Keith Williams was putting air in his car's tires at the truck stop on Oct. 29, 2015, when Linton drove up in his semi-truck wanting to weigh his load.

