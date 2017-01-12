Man, 27, caught in national sting con...

Man, 27, caught in national sting convicted at trial

A 27-year-old man who was caught in a 2015 police sting after negotiating a price for sex with an undercover officer, who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, has been convicted of several felony charges by a Mesa County jury. Scott Meyers, who was arrested in October 2015 after showing up to a Grand Junction hotel where officers were waiting, pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt to commit patronizing a prostituted child, internet luring of a child with intent to exploit and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child.

