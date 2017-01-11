Man, 24, faces felony charges in kidnap, assault
A 24-year-old man accused of attacking and holding captive overnight a 63-year-old woman who had taken him in when he was homeless faces felony charges and remains in custody on a high cash bond. Christopher Ryan Morales, who was arrested after the woman managed to escape last week and contacted police, faces felony charges including kidnapping and assault.
