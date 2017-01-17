Local property sales pushing boom-time levels
The sale of Candlewood Trailer Park, 424 32 Road in Clifton, was one of the leading local transactions of 2016, fetching more than $20 million. Local sales in 2016 pushed above $1 billion for the first time since 2008, according to Bob Reece of Advanced Title.
