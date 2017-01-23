Justman off board for river district
Former Mesa County Commissioner Steve Acquafresca will represent Mesa County on the agency that is on the front line defending Western Slope water rights, replacing a current commissioner, John Justman. Justman cast the lone ballot Monday in favor of keeping himself on the Colorado River Water Conservation District board as commissioners Scott McInnis and Rose Pugliese voted to put Acquafresca on the board.
