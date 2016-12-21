Jury finds woman guilty of felony meth charges

A Grand Junction woman who sold methamphetamine to her then-15-year-old stepbrother last January was convicted of felony distribution charges by a Mesa County jury last month. Justine Murphy, 36, had pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after the boy admitted to investigators and a school counselor that he had injected and smoked meth at his stepsister's house when he went to a concert at Mesa Theater, according to arresting documents.

