Johnston poised to seek guv's office
Johnston, a Denver Democrat who grew up in Eagle County, served two terms in the Colorado Senate until last year, when he was barred from running again because of term limits. While he's known for his work on education issues, Grand Valley residents may know him best for being one of four lawmakers who sponsored the Rural Jump Start Tax Credit Program in 2015, a new law that economic development officials here have used to attract start-up companies to the valley.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan 2
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan 2
|Guest
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|20
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Dec '16
|WayboneBoracho
|6
|Republicans Rule (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Tea
|5
