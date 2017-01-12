Interior: BLM will mull reform to coa...

Interior: BLM will mull reform to coal royalties

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The Obama administration said Wednesday that the Bureau of Land Management will study federal coal program reforms that could include anything from raising royalty rates to ending new leasing due to climate-change concerns. The prospects for any such changes are dubious, though, with the impending presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who campaigned as a supporter of coal mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec 17 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec '16 WayboneBoracho 6
Republicans Rule (Mar '16) Nov '16 Tea 5
News Disabled GJ woman rekindles her passion to help... (Jun '09) Oct '16 Anonymous 5
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC