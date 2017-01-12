Interior: BLM will mull reform to coal royalties
The Obama administration said Wednesday that the Bureau of Land Management will study federal coal program reforms that could include anything from raising royalty rates to ending new leasing due to climate-change concerns. The prospects for any such changes are dubious, though, with the impending presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who campaigned as a supporter of coal mining.
