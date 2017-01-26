Initiative unites varied interests as...

Initiative unites varied interests as hedge against boom/bust cycle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

It's time to beat rhetorical swords into glossy promotional materials extolling the Grand Valley environment - natural and business - to help Mesa County out of its economic funk. That's the upshot of the Grand Valley Momentum Initiative, which kicked off Friday at Two Rivers Convention Center with 70 participants that included government, business and educational representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix 20 hr missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan 2 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan 2 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Dec '16 WayboneBoracho 6
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC